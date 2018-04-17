

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., is in stable condition after undergoing surgery to treat an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis, the longtime lawmaker's office said in a statement on Monday.



McCain, who has taken a reduced role in the Senate after being diagnosed with brain cancer last July, was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.



The statement noted McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home over the last few months as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment.



'He has remained engaged on his work as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues,' the statement said.



The statement added, 'Senator McCain and his family are grateful to the senator's excellent care team, and appreciate the support and prayers they continue to receive from people all over the country.'



A report from Politico said the Senate Armed Services Committee is set to mark up its annual defense policy bill next month but noted it is unclear if McCain will return to lead the panel.



Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., the second-most senior Armed Services Republican, has chaired the panel's hearings in McCain's absence.



