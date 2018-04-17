In the latest edition of its long-term renewable energy outlook, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) calls for at least six-fold deployment of renewables by 2050, compared to the levels set out in current plans. Investment in low-carbon technologies needs to increase by around 30% to $120 trillion to enable the energy transition and avoid escalating stranded assets, the report finds.Noting that current emissions trends are not on track to keep the temperature rise to well below two degrees celsius, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says that immediate action is crucial, ...

