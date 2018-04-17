Mercia Technologies' chief investment officer, Matthew Mead, has stepped down with immediate effect to pursue a portfolio advisory career, with current head of technology investments, Julian Viggars, promoted to the role. Following a handover period, Mead will remain working with the group as venture partner, sitting on several investment panels for the company's managed funds. Viggars has more than 20 years of venture capital experience, including the successful listings of companies such as ...

