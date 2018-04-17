Sunrise Resources' shares were boosted on Tuesday after ongoing exploration at the project in Junction, Nevada, in which the company has an interest, confirmed down-dip potential of copper-silver veins. An induced polarisation survey is now taking place to evaluate and refine the target at Denio Summit in the western part of the property, while site operator VR Resources continues to conduct surface exploration across the project. Sunrise Resources has a royalty interest in the project which it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...