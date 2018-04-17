Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory board meeting 17-Apr-2018 / 17:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank holds Supervisory Board meeting 17 April 2018, Moscow - Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory board meeting. The Supervisory Board listened to a report on the results of the structural transformation of the asset and liability management function. At the meeting the Supervisory Board members approved: the updated Risk and Capital Management Strategy of Sberbank Group, changes to Sberbank Group's risk appetite, and the planned levels of capital, planned structure of capital and planned level of capital adequacy of Sberbank and Sberbank Group in 2018. Members of the Board listened to a briefing on the implementation of the Cybersecurity 2018 programme at Sberbank, and approved the new version of the Provisions on Supervisory Board Committees. During the meeting, the Supervisory Board also covered a number of issues related to preparing for the Annual General Meeting of Sberbank Shareholders on 2017 results (AGM). Namely, they: - Preliminarily approved Sberbank's 2017 Annual Report and made the decision to include it in the list of information (materials) to be provided to individuals who have the right to participate in the AGM. - Approved a report on non-arm's length transactions performed by Sberbank in 2017, which is included in Sberbank's 2017 Annual Report. - Made the decision to propose that the AGM approves Sberbank's 2017 Annual Report. - Preliminarily approved Sberbank's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2017 and made the decision to include them in the list of information (materials) to be provided to individuals who have the right to participate in the AGM, and also made the decision to propose that the AGM approves Sberbank's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2017. - Preliminarily approved the distribution of Sberbank's profit and decided that profit which is not used to pay dividends for 2017 results will remain part of Sberbank's undistributed profit. It was also decided to recommend the following size of dividends for 2017 results: 12.00 roubles for each ordinary Sberbank share and 12.00 roubles for each Sberbank preferred share. - Made the decision to propose that the AGM approves 26 June 2018 as the date when the receivers of dividends for 2017 will be determined. - Made the decision to agree with the Executive Board of Sberbank's proposal and the recommendation of the Audit Committee of Sberbank's Supervisory Board and recommend that the AGM accepts the decision to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit JSC as the auditor for Sberbank for 2018 and Q1 2019. - Approved the format and text of the bulletin for voting at the AGM. - Approved the list of information (materials) to be provided to individuals who have the right to participate in the AGM. - Made the decision to consent to the performance of non-arm's length transactions. - The Supervisory Board also made the decision to approve the draft of the new version of Sberbank's Charter. # # # Sberbank Alexander Baziyan Press office Tel. +7(495) 957 5721 media@sberbank.ru Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the Bank's authorized capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has more than 145 million customers in 20 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with almost 15,000 branches, and its international operations include UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, Turkey and other countries. The Bank holds the general banking license No.1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [1] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [2]. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5426 End of Announcement EQS News Service 675491 17-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3404b78992d31b00b8d7a87b51a05ec&application_id=675491&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=378682496d93ad736271d8948eaf036a&application_id=675491&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

