Bavarian Nordic A/S - Report on the Results of the Annual General Meeting, held April 17, 2018

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 17, 2018 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today held the Annual General Meeting with the results as follows:

The Annual Report for 2017 was adopted. The Board of Directors' proposal to transfer the Company's result to next year was also adopted.

The General Meeting adopted a resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Board of Management from their obligations.

The proposal to increase and extend the Board of Directors' authorization to increase the share capital of the Company was adopted.

The proposal to increase and extend the Board of Directors' authorization for issuing warrants was adopted.

The proposed revised guidelines for incentive remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were approved.

The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees for the current financial year by payment of a fixed base fee in cash and grant of restricted stock units was approved.

The proposal to amend Article 8 of the Articles of Association due to change of address of the Company's register of shareholders was adopted.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors on behalf of the Company to repurchase own shares in the Company was adopted.

Gerard van Odijk, Anders Gersel Pedersen, Erik G. Hansen, Peter Kürstein, Frank Verwiel and Elizabeth McKee Anderson were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Claus Bræstrup did not seek re-election. The Board of Directors constituted itself with Gerard van Odijk as Chairman and Anders Gersel Pedersen as Deputy Chairman.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditors.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative and safe therapies against cancer and infectious diseases. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates intended to improve the health and quality of life for children and adults. We supply our IMVAMUNE non-replicating smallpox vaccine to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile and other government stockpiles. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX) and in Canada. Registration studies are currently underway in the U.S. In addition to our long-standing collaboration with the U.S. government on the development of IMVAMUNE and other medical countermeasures, our infectious disease pipeline comprises a proprietary RSV program as well as vaccine candidates for Ebola, HPV, HBV and HIV, which are developed through a strategic partnership with Janssen. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, we have developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, designed to alter the disease course by eliciting a robust and broad anti-cancer immune response while maintaining a favorable risk-benefit profile. Through multiple industry collaborations, we seek to explore the potential synergies of combining our immunotherapies with other immune-modulating agents, e.g. checkpoint inhibitors.

For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com (http://www.bavarian-nordic.com/) or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic (http://twitter.com/bavariannordic).

Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Investor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

Seth Lewis

Vice President Investor Relations (US)

Tel: +1 978 341 5271

Company Announcement no. 11 / 2018

2018-11-en (http://hugin.info/100065/R/2184506/843987.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Bavarian Nordic A/S via Globenewswire

