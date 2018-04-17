GENE Stock: A Powerful Price Pattern in DevelopmentThe wild swings that have characterized the first quarter of 2018 continue, and emotions are running high as investors are trying to come to grips with a number of market-moving events. This uneasiness in the markets has caused the volatility index to remain elevated, and it is why these wild swings persist.Elevated levels of volatility are not conducive to a market that is primed for an advance, and therefore, the major market indices have sold off as a result. The sectors that performed best last year have sustained deep corrections this year. The good news I have to share is that the volatility will subside, and when it.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...