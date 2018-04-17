Wall Street trading started on a positive note on Tuesday as investors eyed the latest numbers from investment banking behemoth Goldman Sachs and a blowout earnings beat from Netflix. At 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.93%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were 0.78% and 1.15% firmer, respectively, jumping above their short-term trend lines for the first time in almost a month. Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said, "The Dow surged 220 points after the bell rang on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...