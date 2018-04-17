Sakip Sabanci International Research Awards 2018 Jury Prize was Given to Adam Przeworski, the Carroll and Milton Petrie Professor of Politics at New York University

ISTANBUL, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In honor of the late Sakip Sabanci, business man, philanthropist and Honorary Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sabanci University, Turkey, the "Sakip Sabanci International Research Awards" were presented on April 10, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Award encourages research on all aspects of culture, society and politics, and to uphold distinguished examples of fresh research with a view to engaging intellectual attention on Turkey's role in the contemporary world. In the last 13 years, The Awards have been given in subjects ranging from economy to foreign policy, history and social dynamics. More than 370 submissions were received from 31 countries for the 13 Awards given so far. 2018's theme was "Challenges to Democratic Governance and Living together in Turkey and the world."

Sabanci University Founding Chairman of the Board of Trustees Güler Sabanci stated in the award ceremony that, "Turkey has been a bridge between the West and East on the geopolitical and cultural levels, acting as a regional power and global player for world peace. We need to prioritize knowledge generation, research, scientific thinking and discussion to enable Turkey to become effective, capable and consistent in finding solutions to regional and global problems." The 2019 Awards theme set as "The Future of Multipartisanism in Global Disorder: Rethinking Security, Economy and Democracy."

The winner of the Jury Prize was Adam Przeworski, a veteran of political science who has been working on democracies for over 50 years, and has inspired many younger political scientists in Turkey and the world. Adam Przeworski, the Carroll and Milton Petrie Professor of Politics at New York University, won the Jury Prize with his outstanding work on democratic regimes and markets.

Adam Przeworski during his speech at the award ceremony stated that "We shared transnational problems which require international efforts to solve. He noted that the award was especially relevant to young scientists for continuing their global efforts."

The Essay Awards were given to young researchers Selim Erdem Aytac for the essay "The Appeal of Populism and the Role of Elite Discourse: Evidence from Turkey", Ä°pek Ã‡inar for the essay "Democracy Dismantled: Strategic Choices of Would-be Autocrats", and Berk Esen for the essay "Elective Affinities between Democratic Backsliding and Populism: the Cases of Turkey and Hungary in Comparative Perspective".

