HEED Launches Revolutionary New Way for Fans to Experience Sports

New Digital Platform Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) Technology to Transform How Fans Experience Live Events

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --HEED, a revolutionary new platform that combines social media, IoT and data analytics to create an entirely new category of digital experience, has launched its first consumer release in time for the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Playoffs, which begin today.

Fans who want to experience the EuroLeague Playoffs in an exciting way never before possible can now download HEED on iOS and Android devices.

A company established by IoT and data analytics trailblazer Mati Kochavi's AGT International and sports and entertainment leader Endeavor, HEED utilizes cutting-edge sensors, cameras and data analytics to identify a game's most exciting moments, generate groundbreaking new insights, and deliver content, automatically, in near real-time directly to fans' mobile devices.

HEED utilizes all media and data collection elements that exist in EuroLeague arenas alongside other special sensors deployed by the company. HEED combines all these data sources with innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that analyzes the game dynamics in a way that is not otherwise visible to fans. The AI platform processes the data to continually learn game behavior and reveal new fascinating insights in real time.

With EuroLeague, HEED is transforming the fan experience, and it's just the beginning. HEED also has partnerships in development with UFC and Professional Bull Riders (PBR), and will soon announce new partnerships with major sports leagues and teams around the world.

HEED collects and analyzes every aspect of the game, including physical, emotional, and behavioral elements that go way beyond what the eye can see. HEED then automatically packages these insights into memorable basketball moments catered to fans in near real-time. HEED Illuminated Reality Technology provides engaging access to the invisible truth contained within a live moment and draws fans deeper into reality.

Who jumped the highest on a dunk? When is the crowd most hyped? How much pressure is a player under during a big moment in the game? How is the coach reacting to the play that just happened?

HEED disrupts the traditional consumption model of the digital fan experience to more deeply engage younger audiences, grow the global fan base, and heighten the connection between fans and their favorite teams and athletes.

HEED allows fans to experience the energy and pulse of live sports in a whole new way, right from their smartphones.

HEED is downloadable now for iOS and Android.

Check out the full launch announcement here for more information on HEED and how it works, including testimonials from HEED executives and EuroLeague players and coaches.

