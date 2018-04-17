Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2018) - Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) ("Advance" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the addition of the Venaditas project a new 100% owned property, well located adjoining the claims for Teck's San Nicholas base metals mine in Ojocaliente, Mexico. This is the second project for the company in the area, it is approximately 11km to the west of its Tabasquena silver mine where, as previously announced, drilling is underway.

Highlights of Venaditas Project

The Venaditas project is 2365 hectares

The Venaditas project has potential for VMS exploration

Adjoins Teck's San Nicholas Mine, a VMS deposit

This is a prolific region of Mexico, with several large mines within 25 mile radius

Nearby mines are hosted in same Tertiary volcanics as Venaditas

There exists a geophysical anomaly below a structural intersection at Venaditas

Allan Barry Laboucan, President and CEO of Advance Gold Corp. commented: "This is our second project near Ojocaliente. Venaditas is approximately 11km to the west of our Tabasquena silver mine. It is also a 'shadows of a headframe project' as it is adjacent to Teck's San Nicholas. Also, in the immediate area is Milagros and El Coronel mines, all of the mines in the area are hosted in the Tertiary andesites. What stands out to me about Venaditas, is twofold, there are two geological structures that come together at Venaditas, below this structural intersection is a large geophysical anomaly. This project is close to being drill ready and we should have updates shortly on drilling this high quality exploration project."

Terms of Venaditas Acquisition

Upon receipt of regulatory approval, Advance will issue to Hot Spring Mining, a Mexican based corporation, 1,000,000 common shares which will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period, in exchange for which Hot Spring Mining will transfer a 100% interest in the Venaditas claims to Advance Mexico. Hot Spring Mining will retain a 2.5% NSR, of which Advance Mexico has the right to buy 1.5% at a rate of $500k CAD per 0.50%.

Other News

Advance will issue 800,000 options at 12 cents per share to certain consultants, and advisors.

Julio Pinto Linares, PGeo, is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared, supervised and approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure contained within the release.

About Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX)

Advance Gold is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Tabasquena Silver Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico in 2017. The Tabasquena project is located near the Milagros silver mine near the city of Ojocaliente, Mexico. Benefits at Tabasquena include road access to the claims, power to the claims, a 100 metre underground shaft and underground workings, plus it is a fully permitted mine.

In addition, Advance Gold holds a 13.5% interest on strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 86.5% of the Kakamega project is held by Acacia Mining (63% owned by Barrick Gold).

