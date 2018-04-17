Stocks pushed higher after a stronger-than-expected update from Netflix light a fire under technology issues and amid a flurry of news on the M&A front. There were also some positive headlines on the international trade front, which helped to drive gains in Automobile stocks. Commenting on the market backdrop, Josh Mahony at IG told clients: "US corporate earnings outperformance is helping drive gains in stock markets across the board this afternoon. A bullish set of figures from Netflix have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...