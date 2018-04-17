SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA (ots) - To accelerate new technologies and partnership access, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) recently joined the Plug and Play Mobility ecosystem. Plug and Play is the largest global innovation platform that brings together startups, investors, and corporations. They are experts in facilitating meaningful introductions, investing in startups, and bringing together key stakeholders into one world-changing network.



"Yanfeng Automotive Interiors brings a fresh perspective to our ecosystem. They redefine how drivers interact with the inside of their vehicles and by working with startups, they will be able to further impact the user experience," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "We look forward to introducing them to new technology that supports their mission."



As a Plug and Play ecosystem member, YFAI will engage and benefit in several ways, including proof of concept tests, pilot projects and deal flow sessions with startups.



"This is an unprecedented time in the automotive industry. We believe the interior is where the mobility revolution will have the most significant impact," said Han Hendriks, Chief Technology Officer for Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. "Working with Plug and Play and their platform partners is critical to give us further access to disruptive technology and startups globally to accelerate the pace."



About Plug and Play



Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in 21 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, LendingClub, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.



About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors:



Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. YFAI is redefining how people relax, work and play in their vehicle interiors today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 110 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 20 countries and more than 33,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture interior components for all automakers. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating. For more information, please visit www.YFAI.com.



Contact: For more information please contact: Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Jagenbergstraße 1 41468 Neuss Germany Astrid Schafmeister Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028 E-Mail: astrid.schafmeister@yfai.com