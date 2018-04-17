

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mignon Clyburn has announced she is stepping down as a commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission after more than eight years at the agency.



Clyburn, who was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2009, announced the decision at an FCC meeting on Tuesday.



'It's been the most incredible opportunity for me,' Clyburn said. 'In my wildest dreams, if I could have crafted my destiny, I never would have dreamed of this.'



In May of 2013, Obama designated Clyburn as acting chairwoman of the FCC, making her the first woman to lead the agency.



Clyburn was a key advocate of the net neutrality rules that were repealed after Republicans retook control of the FCC with the election of President Donald Trump.



With only three of the FCC's five commissioners allowed to be members of the same political party, Trump will need to nominate a Democrat to replace Clyburn.



Reports indicate Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has recommended FCC Enforcement Bureau official Geoffrey Starks as Clyburn's successor.



