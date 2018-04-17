HONG KONG, Apr 17, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) installed Professor Rocky S. Tuan as its eighth Vice-Chancellor and President today (17 April). Dr. Norman N.P. Leung, Chairman of the Council, CUHK, presided over the ceremony. Over 800 members of the CUHK faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community were in attendance to witness this memorable moment. Many representatives of leading institutions from the mainland and abroad came specially to Hong Kong to join the celebration.At the ceremony, Professor Tuan received from Dr. Leung the Ordinance and the Seal of CUHK. He also delivered his installation address, where he laid out his vision for CUHK, by building upon the university's distinctive tradition of excellence to take on both opportunities and challenges: "As an institution of higher education that is committed to both specialty learning and whole-person development, CUHK will continue to excel in producing graduates that are prepared and ready to answer to the human capital needs of a diversified knowledge-based economy that Hong Kong and other cities in the region are moving towards." He envisions CUHK as a fountainhead of outstanding basic, applied and translational innovations and breakthroughs, and the training ground for informed, knowledgeable, and responsible citizens of the world."Standing here is indeed a wonderful journey home for me, and I am filled with a tremendous sense of belonging... I solemnly pledge to you that I shall, to the best of my knowledge and ability, cultivate, cherish, and pass on the legacy of this University," Professor Tuan said.Attachments:Introduction of Professor Rocky S. Tuan (Written by Professor Christopher Gane):http://www.cpr.cuhk.edu.hk/resources/press/pdf/5ad5811feea67.pdfIntroduction of Professor Rocky S. Tuan (Written by Professor Ho Che Wah):http://www.cpr.cuhk.edu.hk/resources/press/pdf/5ad5815111a49.pdfSpeech of Professor Rocky S. Tuan:http://www.cpr.cuhk.edu.hk/resources/press/pdf/5ad58178e7321.pdfPhotos:http://www.cpr.cuhk.edu.hk/en/press_detail.php?id=2755Media enquiries:Ms. Fiona Ng (Tel: +852 3943-8896; Email: fiona-ng@cuhk.edu.hk)Ms. Winnie Ng (Tel: +852 3943-8892; Email: winnieng@cuhk.edu.hk)Communications and Public Relations Office, CUHKSource: The Chinese University of Hong KongCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.