The "Europe Rail Freight Transportation Market By Product, By Intermodal (Containers and Swap Bodies, Road Vehicles (Accompanied) Semi-Trailers (Unaccompanied)), By Consignment, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the rail freight transportation market is projected to reach $34 billion by 2023 in Europe, backed by increasing government funding towards railway infrastructure improvement projects.

Increasing demand for logistics, technological advancements, growing rail network and increasing number of mining activities are expected to drive the rail freight transportation market in Europe over the coming years.

Moreover, implementation of big data technology for increasing efficiency, development of rail freight corridors, and expanding automotive sector are some of the other driving factors for the region's rail freight transportation market.

Report Scope

Rail Freight Transportation Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Product, By Intermodal (Containers and Swap Bodies, Road Vehicles (Accompanied) Semi-Trailers (Unaccompanied)), By Consignment, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Methodology

2. Analyst View

3. Europe Rail Freight Transportation Market Outlook

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Trends Developments

6. Europe Rail Corridors

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Strategic Recommendations

DB Cargo AG

Rail Cargo Austria AG

PKP Cargo S.A.

SNCF Mobilits Group

SBB Cargo AG

Ferrovie dello Stato SpA

Freightliner Group Limited

CD Cargo a.s.

EQT Infrastructure II GP BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n4qg9k/european_rail?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417006501/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Rail, Logistics