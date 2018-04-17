The "Europe Rail Freight Transportation Market By Product, By Intermodal (Containers and Swap Bodies, Road Vehicles (Accompanied) Semi-Trailers (Unaccompanied)), By Consignment, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the rail freight transportation market is projected to reach $34 billion by 2023 in Europe, backed by increasing government funding towards railway infrastructure improvement projects.
Increasing demand for logistics, technological advancements, growing rail network and increasing number of mining activities are expected to drive the rail freight transportation market in Europe over the coming years.
Moreover, implementation of big data technology for increasing efficiency, development of rail freight corridors, and expanding automotive sector are some of the other driving factors for the region's rail freight transportation market.
Report Scope
- Rail Freight Transportation Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Product, By Intermodal (Containers and Swap Bodies, Road Vehicles (Accompanied) Semi-Trailers (Unaccompanied)), By Consignment, By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Analyst View
3. Europe Rail Freight Transportation Market Outlook
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Trends Developments
6. Europe Rail Corridors
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Strategic Recommendations
- DB Cargo AG
- Rail Cargo Austria AG
- PKP Cargo S.A.
- SNCF Mobilits Group
- SBB Cargo AG
- Ferrovie dello Stato SpA
- Freightliner Group Limited
- CD Cargo a.s.
- EQT Infrastructure II GP BV
