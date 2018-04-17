

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were up slightly Tuesday as traders weighed a slew of economic data and comments from OPEC officials.



Prices were steady after yesterday's decline from 3-year highs.



May WTI oil climbed by 30 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $66.52/bbl.



Oil minister from Oman have called on OPEC and Russia to extend their supply quota plan beyond 2018, according to reports.



Meanwhile, Kuwait's oil minister said such a move is possible.



'The agreement will continue until the end of this year,' Kuwait's al-Rashidi said. 'It would depend on market conditions whether to extend this agreement beyond 2018 or to reach a permanent agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC to support market stability.'



The Commerce Department said housing starts jumped by 1.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.319 million in March after tumbling by 3.3 percent to a revised 1.295 million in February.



The Federal Reserve released a report on Tuesday showing a slightly bigger than expected increase in U.S. industrial production in the month of March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX