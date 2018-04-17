SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Potassium Citrate Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of potassium citrate and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005685/en/

Potassium Citrate Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The growing demand for potassium citrate for the preparation of low-sodium foods and from the dairy segment is expected to drive the growth of the market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, the market in APAC and Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period," added A Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Potassium Citrate Market:

Growing focus on energy-efficiency by suppliers of potassium citrate

Increasing consumer preference for clean-label products in food and beverage industry

Increasing buyer demand for non-GMO potassium citrate products

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Growing focus on energy-efficiency by suppliers of potassium citrate

In the potassium citrate market, leading suppliers are increasing their focus on improving energy-efficiency in their production process. Also, the buyers can benefit from a reduction in production costs of suppliers.

Increasing consumer preference for clean-label products in food and beverage industry

In the recent years, the consumers in the potassium citrate market are focusing on clean-label products. The growing awareness of the role of potassium citrate will generalize its perception as a low-risk food additive.

Increasing buyer demand for non-GMO potassium citrate products

In the potassium citrate market, major food companies are shifting toward non-GMO products, owing to the rising demand from the consumer segment. Campaigns such as Green America's GMO inside campaign are also encouraging companies to eliminate GMO-based food additives.

View our report snapshot to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Propylene Oxide Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Pesticides Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Arachidonic Acid (ARA) Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005685/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com