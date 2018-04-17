All eyes on Wednesday will be on the March UK consumer price report, despite the 'backward-looking' nature of inflation data. Economists see the headline rate of CPI holding steady at up by 2.7% year-on-year, with the rate of gains in 'core' prices also unchanged at 2.7%. And with well under a month to go until the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting, on 10 May, any undershoot in the data could easily have an out-sized reaction in markets. Nonetheless, for now at least the prior day's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...