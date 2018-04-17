

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands has announced a voluntary recall of about 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products, including poultry, pork, and beef, as the it may contain bone fragments.



The family-style, heat treated, not shelf stable Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018.



The company said it received several consumer complaints and three reports of minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.



The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number 'P-115' located on the side panel of the consumer package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



