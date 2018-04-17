SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'LDPE Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of LDPE and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005699/en/

LDPE Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The increasing demand from the packaging industry is driving the growth of the global LDPE market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, and Indonesia will also witness an increase in the demand for LDPE," added A Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global LDPE Market:

Growing vertical integration of suppliers

Increasing shift of LDPE production to regions with low-cost feedstock

Rise in M&A activities among suppliers

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Growing vertical integration of suppliers

In the LDPE category, many suppliers are involved in activities such as the production of raw materials to achieve cost optimization. This helps the buyers to reduce the dependence of suppliers on third parties of raw materials, thereby reducing lead times.

Increasing shift of LDPE production to regions with low-cost feedstock

The surge in the availability of low-cost feedstock has led to suppliers investing in production capabilities. This helps in the reduction in the cost of raw materials, thereby reducing the price of LDPE for buyers.

Rise in M&A activities among suppliers

In the LDPE category, the suppliers are involving in M&A, which is further leading to the consolidation of the market. The presence of limited vendors helps buyers to exercise greater vigilance and quality control over the manufacturing process of LDPE.

View our report snapshot to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Propylene Oxide Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Pesticides Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Arachidonic Acid (ARA) Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005699/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com