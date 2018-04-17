China's economic growth was little changed at the start of 2018, according to the latest set of official data, but some economists believed that underlying trends continued to point towards further slowing as the year progressed. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the rate of growth in the Asian giant's gross domestic product was steady at a 6.8% year-on-year clip over the first three months of 2018, as economists had forecast. Yet like others, economists at Capital Economics ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...