

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $778.80 million, or $4.33 per share. This compares with $574.71 million, or $3.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $851.80 million or $4.79 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.4% to $2.89 billion from $2.15 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q1): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.57 - $4.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2850 - $3150 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX