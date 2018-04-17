Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results and Comments on Business

Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results and Comments on Business

DANBURY, CT-April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or "the Company") (NYSE:ETH) will release its financial results for the fiscal 2018 third quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the market closes on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Following the release, the Company will host an analyst conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss its business and financial highlights.

As mentioned in its April 5, 2018, press release, the Company expects to report that during the fiscal third quarter, retail division written orders increased 2.6% with strong acceleration in March increasing 6.9% over the prior year. Wholesale orders increased by 13.6%, helped by strong orders from the U.S. government. Backlogs remain high, with wholesale backlog increasing 70% and retail division backlog increasing 15% compared to the previous year.

The Company expects consolidated net delivered sales for the quarter of $181.4 million, a 0.5% increase over the prior year period. Wholesale delivered sales increased by 7.3% to $118.9 million. Retail division delivered sales were impacted by the timing of receipt of products, and declined 3.6% to $136.9 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.11, reflecting the impact of several factors; these factors include an increase in marketing expenditures, the delayed delivery of the retail backlog while manufacturing caught up on production, increases in raw materials costs, higher insurance costs, and manufacturing inefficiencies due to the startup of the government contract. These costs and expenses impacted both gross margin and operating income.

"We are well positioned to grow our sales and profits, as many of our major initiatives are in place, and our manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics are in a strong position to service increased sales," said Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO. He further stated, "I am also pleased to announce that in April the Company resumed repurchasing shares in the open market, and thus far has repurchased approximately 300,000 shares representing over 1% of the outstanding shares."

The analyst conference call will be webcast from the "Events and Presentations" page at http://www.ethanallen.com/investors (http://www.ethanallen.com/investors). To access the conference call, dial 844-822-0103 (or 614-999-9166 for international callers), and enter conference ID 50728594. For those unable to listen live, the call will be archived on the company's website for at least 60 days.

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately seventy-five percent of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

