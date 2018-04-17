Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Wolf Haldenstein: Mimedx Investor Reminder

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against MiMedx Group, Inc. ('MiMedx' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: MDXG) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MiMedx securities between March 7, 2013 and February 21, 2018, both dates inclusive (the 'Class Period').

MiMedx Group Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on biomaterials for soft tissue repair, such as tendons, ligaments, and cartilage, as well as other biomaterial based products for other medical applications.

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

MiMedx engaged in a 'channel-stuffing' scheme designed to inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been realized;

MiMedx failed to disclose its financial ties to physicians, as required by federal law;

the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and

as a result of the foregoing, MiMedx shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

In December of 2016, two former employees of MiMedx filed a complaint against the Company, alleging, among other things, retaliatory termination by MiMedx after reporting fraudulent revenue recognition practices (defined herein as the 'Whistleblower Action'). In particular, those employees alleged that MiMedx had engaged in a 'channel-stuffing scheme' to 'fraudulently recognize revenue [purportedly earned under its distribution agreement with AvKARE] in its certified financial statements before the revenue had been realized or realizable and earned.' The Company denied those claims and sued the employees for tortious interference.

In September 2017, several market research analysts published reports which, among other things, focused on the allegedly fraudulent revenue recognition practices of MiMedx alleged in the Whistleblower Action. MiMedx denied these allegations and sued each of the research companies for, among other things, libel, slander and defamation.

On February 20, 2018, MiMedx issued a press release entitled 'MiMedx Postpones Release of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results,' announcing that its audit committee 'ha[d] engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company.' MiMedx advised investors that ''Company executives are also reviewing, among other items, the accounting treatment of certain distributor contracts.' The Company further announced that, because of this internal investigation, it would delay the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results.

On this news, MiMedx's share price fell $5.72, or 39.53%, to close at $8.75 on February 20, 2018.

