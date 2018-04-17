

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $287.6 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $180.8 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $287.5 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $847.5 million from $679.6 million last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $287.5 Mln. vs. $197.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.44 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q1): $847.5 Mln vs. $679.6 Mln last year.



