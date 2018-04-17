

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.68 billion, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $1.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 billion or $2.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $19.07 billion from $18.16 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.27 Bln. vs. $2.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.45 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q1): $19.07 Bln vs. $18.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.80



