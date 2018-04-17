

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $7.55 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $8.75 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $105.04 million from $101.61 million last year.



Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $7.55 Mln. vs. $8.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $105.04 Mln vs. $101.61 Mln last year.



