sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,10 Euro		-0,67
-1,82 %
WKN: 863871 ISIN: US0565251081 Ticker-Symbol: 33B 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BADGER METER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BADGER METER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,906
37,464
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BADGER METER INC
BADGER METER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BADGER METER INC36,10-1,82 %