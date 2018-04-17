

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) announced, with its first-quarter financial results and increased confidence in the outlook for the remainder of the year, the company is tightening adjusted EPS guidance range for the full year to $7.00 to $8.50.



Excluding special charges and mark-to-market adjustments, UAL reported first-quarter net income of $143 million, earnings per share of $0.50, pre-tax earnings of $179 million and pre-tax margin of 2.0 percent.



Consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) increased 2.7 percent year-over-year. Consolidated total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) increased 3.4 percent. Consolidated unit cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 4.3 percent. Consolidated CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing, increased 0.6 percent year-over-year.



