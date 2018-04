CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) confirmed an accident involving Flight 1380 and one fatality resulting from the accident. The flight made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia International Airport after the Crew reported engine failure.



The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW) and was enroute from New York LaGuardia to Dallas Love Field. In total, the flight had 144 Customers and five Southwest Crewmembers onboard.



