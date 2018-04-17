Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Sodium Chloride Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of sodium chloride and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth in the F&B and pharmaceuticals industries will act as a major growth driver for the global sodium chloride market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, APAC, North America, and Europe are the regions which will continue to be among the largest markets for sodium chloride," added A Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Sodium Chloride Market:

Growth in global pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market

The global pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride is among the fastest emerging segments in the sodium chloride market. This helps the buyers in the pharmaceutical industry to enhance their revenue and achieve cost-savings.

Increasing use of sodium chloride to replicate properties of gluten in food

In the recent years, the sodium chloride is extensively used in gluten-free foods to replicate gluten-free textures in products, such as bread, cake, and snacks. This helps the F&B manufacturers to target a wider market.

Large number of initiatives by suppliers to create renewable energy infrastructure

Globally, manufacturers of sodium chloride are looking to revamp their existing production process to make them more energy efficient. Also, the manufacturers are planning to collaborate with other industry stakeholders to meet the standards of desired energy management.

