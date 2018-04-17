TLSL Brands: ViolaVe Providing Gift Bags to Golden Soiree at Coachella

Bags Include Many Argan Oil Products and Other Items With Healthy Oils

INDIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Tracy and Skylar Lear the Co-CEOs of VoilaVe have generously decided to donate gift bags of VoilaVe products to the Golden Soiree. The group is hosting an event at the Coachella music festival in California. The Golden Soiree also had a charity event at the Academy Awards not too long ago with VoilaVe, which featured celebrities from the Grammy Awards.

The Golden Soiree will be providing people with many VoilaVe products of value. These include skin products of all kinds including many argan-based items. Hair care products are also available for people to check out through the company. The Golden Soiree will also be donating to the Make a Wish Foundation. This will help with supporting rewards for children who are undergoing treatments for serious illnesses.

The donations are supporting the Make A Wish welcome dinner that's taking place Thursday, April 19th in Rancho Mirage. There are 5 'wish kids' from across the U.S. who will be attending alongside their families, and the Desert Soiree is going great lengths to make sure their experience is one-in-a-million.

Guests will be treated to a complimentary massage and spa treatments from Royal Spa Treatments, receive a VIP gift bag containing VoileVe's entire beauty product line and walk the red carpet with their family and friends.

The products being donated by VoilaVe to the Golden Soiree include some products available to the public right now. These include attractive products like hair and body care items that come with organic oil.

The Argan Men's Line is a popular line to check out. Argan oil is known for being used as a skin moisturizer. It contains vitamin E and fatty acids to create a natural boost to one's skin. It can absorb well into the skin and does not leave a greasy texture behind. It is also comfortable for use, as it does not cause irritation.

The argan oil products available include more than just products in its Men's line. There are also appealing products like hair shampoo products and nail treatment products. The items offered by VoilaVe are appealing for use in many forms. Argan oil helps to strengthen hair while keeping its natural shine intact. It also enhances roots and retains a silky texture on one's hair quite well.

For nails, the products available from VoilaVe include natural oils that moisturize the cuticles and restore even the driest and most brittle nails. This also prevents cracking and other kinds of damages around the nails, thus ensuring the body will get more out of treatment without being too hard to utilize.

Argan oil is not the only product being highlighted by VoliaVe. Many of the gift bags being provided to the Golden Soiree include many other high-end items that are suitable for many health needs. The Total Youth Under Eye Gel is a good example of this. The product has a design with plant stem cells and hyaluronic acid to restore skin around the eyes while keeping the area moisturized properly.

The Triple Action Vitamin C Serum cream is also a product of note. The cream helps with restoring how well one's eyes look while reducing puffiness. This also does well with restoring natural functions in one's skin.

The products from VoilaVe are proudly being offered to people at the Golden Soiree, but they can also be found online at voilave.com. People can visit the site to learn more about its products and how they work for keeping one's face, eyes, skin, nails, and hair healthy with the power of natural oils.

Media Contact

Company: TLSL Brands

Website: www.tlslbrands.com

Email: news@tlslbrands.com

SOURCE: TLSL Brands