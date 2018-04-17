SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Biomarkers Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of biomarkers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The rising demand for biomarkers in research facilities and increasing R&D focus of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations on biomarkers are driving the growth of the biomarkers category," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, North America and Europe will witness a rising demand for biomarkers due to the presence of major biopharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Biomarkers Market:

Increasing collaborative efforts by various stakeholders to promote category

Emergence of digital biomarkers

Development of 3D cell culture

Increasing collaborative efforts by various stakeholders to promote category

The biomarkers as a category is witnessing an increase in the adoption, owing to its advantages such as it aids in providing medical care at the right time. This will lead to faster development of novel biomarkers in the industry.

Emergence of digital biomarkers

Digital biomarkers are used for the collection of objective, quantifiable, physiological, and behavioral data. It can help the buyers supplement existing biomarkers, especially in fields such as psychiatry and neurology.

Development of 3D cell culture

In the recent years, there has been a considerable shift toward the 3D culture. The 3D culture also provides better physiologically relevant results when compared to the traditional cell culturing methods.

