

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 6.0 percent on year, slowing from 16.5 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 5.6 percent, up from 1.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 499.2 billion yen, up from 3.4 billion yen a month earlier.



Australia will see March results for skilled vacancies and for the leading economic index from Westpac. In February, vacancies were up 0.6 percent on month, while the economic index added 0.29 percent on month.



Malaysia will provide March figures for consumer prices; in February, inflation was flat on month and up 1.4 percent on year.



