

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 797.3 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for 499.2 billion yen and was up sharply from 3.4 billion yen in February.



Exports were up 2.1 percent on year, shy of expectations for 5.6 percent but up from the 1.8 percent gain in the previous month.



Imports dipped 0.6 percent on year versus forecasts for a gain of 6.0 percent after surging 16.5 percent a month earlier.



