BERG Announces Data Presentations at AACR 2018 Validating Novel Prostate Cancer Biomarkers and Clinical Activity of BPM 31510 Across Several Metabolic Cancer Types

BOSTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --BERG, a biopharmaceutical company that merges biology with technology to map the nature of diseases, today announced the presentation of 10 abstractsdescribing progress on translationalpreclinical data on display at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, being held from April 14-18.The data reinforce the clinical activity and potential of BERG's leading product candidate, BPM 31510, in a range of solid tumor types and novel data demonstrating its ability to influence immune cells with potential to influence immune response in cancer. Data was also presented on thevalidation of predictive and prognostic value of biomarkers in pancreatic and prostate cancer.

"Interrogative Biology has enabled BERG to unravel unique insight into interconnected pathways that drive cancer by mapping the nature of disease biologythrough data and AI analytics," said Niven R. Narain, BERG co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The research presented this week at AACR further demonstrates the mechanism of action of BPM 31510 in a range of cancer types with high clinical need, but also includes new findings specific to biomarkers and immuno-modulatory activity with applications in immuno-oncology and the advancement of precision medicine. BERG's commitment is to more fundamentally understand cancer and predict course of disease to create safe, effective treatment outcomes for patients."

The research was guided by BERG's proprietary Interrogative Biologyplatform, its unbiased, algorithm-based approach guides the discovery, development and clinical evaluation of product candidates to create the next generation of drugs and diagnostics.

Details of the abstracts and data presentations include:

Sunday:April 15, 2018

1:00-5:00pm (Abstract 873): BPM 31510, a clinical stage metabolic modulator, demonstrates therapeutic efficacy in glioblastoma models of temozolomide chemo-sensitive and resistance by targeting mitochondrial function

1:00-5:00pm (Abstract 703): The anti-cancer drug BPM 31510 elicits immune-modulatory effects through regulation of IL-10

Monday: April 16, 2018

3:00-5:00pm (Oral presentation): Manipulation of the mitochondrial coenzyme q10 pool: a novel pro oxidant therapeutic strategy for cancer

Tuesday:April 17, 2018

8:00am-12:00pm (Abstract 3595): A panel of serum proteins, metabolite and lipid for prognosing prostate cancer progression

8:00am-12:00pm (Abstract LB-219): Clinical utility of a serum protein biomarker panel (FLNA, KRT19) in stratification of prostate cancer from benign prostate hyperplasia patients

8:00am-12:00pm (Abstract 3530): Coenzyme Q10 (BPM31510-IV in clinical trials) increases mitochondrial Q-pool and modulates electron transport chain function to elicit cell death in pancreatic cancer cells

1:00-5:00pm (Abstract 4915): Preclinical pharmacology and toxicology of intravenous BPM31510, a coenzyme Q10-containing lipid nanodispersion

1:00-5:00pm (Abstract 4724): Immuno-modulatory activity of BPM31510 supports T cell viability, proliferation, and function while reversing early signs of exhaustion

Wednesday:April 18, 2018

8:00am-12:00pm (Abstract 5660): Proteomic comparative assessment of flash-frozen and OCT embedded breast cancer tissues for utilization in precision oncology discovery studies

8:00am-12:00pm (Abstract 5544): Project Survival: Year 3 update on a 7-year prospective clinical study driven by quality metrics, multi-omic analysis and artificial intelligence to develop translational biomarkers for pancreatic cancer

Full abstracts of the posters are available on theAACR website(www.aacr.org).

About BERG

BERG is a clinical-stage company disrupting and re-defining the approach to drug discovery, research and development through its Interrogative Biologyplatform. The platform identifies therapies and biomarkers by applying the algorithm and probability-based artificial intelligence to analyze large numbers of patients' genotypic, phenotypic and other characteristics. BERG's platform operates at the intersection of biology, technology and artificial intelligence analytics, integrating many data characteristics regarding patients' lifestyles, demographics, and biology. The platform aids in understanding patients' disease profiles and consequently, identifying and revealing molecular signatures to guide and accelerate product candidate selection and development. By identifying biomarkers and patient characteristics that are unique to the disease state, BERG has the potential to determine novel therapeutic product candidates and develop companion diagnostics to enhance specificity in its drug development process. BERG has leveraged its Interrogative Biologyplatform to develop a robust pipeline of therapeutic product candidates and diagnostics in cancer, diabetes and neurology. BERG's Interrogative Biologyplatform uses bAIcisartificial intelligence for data-driven analysis of high throughput molecular and clinical information. It is a methodology in extracting actionable insights from disparate and unmanageably large data sets. As an innovator in precision medicine, BERG has been employing AI in its work towards the discovery of novel predictive and prognostic biomarkers in oncology and neurology.

For additional information, please visithttp://www.berghealth.com.

