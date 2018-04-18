

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The losing streak has hit four sessions for the China stock market, which has surrendered almost 140 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,065-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid earnings and economic numbers, plus a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index tumbled 43.85 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 3,066.80 after trading between 3,064.03 and 3,118.76. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 40.21 points or 2.2 percent to end at 1,784.56.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.52 percent, Agricultural Bank of China dipped 0.53 percent, China Construction Bank fell 0-.68 percent, Bank of Communications slid 0.49 percent, China Life collected 0.58 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 1.82 percent, PetroChina was down 0.40 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.34 percent and China Vanke retreated 0.37 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as the Dow hit its best closing level in a month.



The Dow added 213.59 points or 0.87 percent to 24,786.63, while the NASDAQ rose 124.81 points or 1.74 percent to 7,281.10 and the S&P gained 28.55 points or 1.07 percent to 2,706.39.



Positive earnings news contributed to the strength on Wall Street, with companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Goldman Sachs (GS), Netflix (NFLX) and UnitedHealth (UNH) pleasing investors.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a rebound in housing starts in March, while building permits also surged. Also, the Federal Reserve said industrial production rose more than expected in March.



Crude oil futures were up Tuesday after the oil minister from Oman have called on OPEC and Russia to extend their supply quota plan beyond 2018. May WTI oil climbed by 30 cents or 0.5 percent to settle at $66.52/bbl.



