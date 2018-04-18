

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that Pilbara iron ore shipments of 80.3 million tonnes in the first quarter were five per cent higher than the first quarter of 2017, benefitting from productivity improvements and fewer weather disruptions.



Pilbara operations produced 83.1 million tonnes (Rio Tinto share 69.1 million tonnes) in the first quarter of 2018, eight per cent higher than the same quarter of 2017. Sales of 80.3 million tonnes (Rio Tinto share 66.6 million tonnes) were five per cent higher than the same period of last year.



Bauxite production of 12.7 million tonnes was 12 per cent higher than the corresponding quarter of 2017, due to continued operational improvements. Third party shipments increased by 19 per cent to 8.2 million tonnes due to firm demand and higher port availability.



Aluminium production of 0.8 million tonnes was five per cent lower than the first quarter of 2017 due primarily to disruptions at the Becancour smelter in Canada. Mined copper production of 139.3 thousand tonnes was 65 per cent higher than the first quarter of 2017, as output recovered at Escondida following a labour union strike in the first half of last year.



At Argyle, first quarter Diamond production was 18 per cent higher than the first quarter of 2017 due to relatively fewer weather disruptions and the additional processing of higher grade alluvial tailings.



At Diavik, Diamond recovered in the first quarter of 2018 were six per cent lower than the corresponding period in 2017 due to lower recovered grades. Development of the A21 project is ahead of schedule with first ore uncovered in March and the mine is expected to be at full production capacity during the fourth quarter of 2018



Quarterly hard coking coal production was 30 per cent lower than the first quarter in 2017 and 53 per cent lower than the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the longwall changeover and maintenance works at Kestrel, as well as lower yield at Hail Creek impacted by coal scheduling.



Semi-soft and thermal coal production for 2017 have been restated for comparability, and exclude production from the Coal & Allied assets following divestment in the second half of 2017. First quarter thermal coal production was 12 per cent higher than the corresponding quarter of 2017 due to production sequence changes at Hail Creek.



Rio Tinto's Pilbara shipments in 2018 are still expected to be between 330 and 340 million tonnes (100 per cent basis).



Rio Tinto's share of production in 2018 is expected to be between 49 and 51 million tonnes of bauxite and 8.0 to 8.2 million tonnes of alumina. Aluminium guidance of 3.5 to 3.7 million tonnes will be adjusted following completion of the sale of the Aluminium Dunkerque and ISAL smelters.



Rio Tinto's expected share of mined copper production for 2018 is unchanged at between 510 and 610 thousand tonnes. Refined copper production is expected to be between 225 to 265 thousand tonnes.



Diamond production guidance for 2018 is between 17 and 20 million carats.



Coal production guidance remains at 7.5 to 8.5 million tonnes of hard coking coal and 3.8 to 4.5 million tonnes of thermal coal. This assumes continued ownership of the coal assets until the end of 2018, and will be adjusted subject to the timing of completion of the asset disposals.



