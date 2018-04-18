

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said it launched the 'International Shopping' experience within the Amazon Shopping App, making it possible for customers in Hong Kong to browse and shop over 45 million eligible items that can be shipped to their country from the United States. Customers in Hong Kong can enjoy free shipping on orders over $100 for Shoes and Clothing.



Theexperience is available on mobile browser and mobile app within the Amazon Shopping App for both iOS and Android mobile devices.



The International Shopping experience offers shopping in 5 languages, including English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, German, and Brazilian Portuguese, with the ability to shop in 25 currencies including Hong Kong Dollar. It is expected more languages and currencies to be added in 2018. Customers can choose from different shipping options and delivery speeds, depending on how quickly they want their package to arrive.



