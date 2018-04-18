

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. She was the wife of 41st president George H.W. Bush, mother of 43rd president, George W. Bush. Her husband, at 93, is the longest-lived US president.



A statement from the office of her husband, former president George HW Bush, described her as a 'relentless proponent of family literacy'.



Mrs Bush, the only woman to have seen her husband and son sworn in as US president, had been in failing health for some time and had declined further medical treatment.



She said she wanted to spend her last days in 'comfort care' with her family.



George W Bush said in a statement: 'My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions.'



Mrs Bush was also the mother of Jeb Bush, who served as governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007 and unsuccessfully ran for the White House in 2016.



