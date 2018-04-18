

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday, with the positive cues from Wall Street and a weaker yen boosting investor sentiment. Investors also cheered Japan's trade data for the month of March, which showed that the trade surplus exceeded expectations.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 259.91 points or 1.19 percent to 22,107.50, off a high of 22,136.21 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 2 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are advancing more than 1 percent each. Canon is rising 0.1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is adding almost 1 percent, while Honda is declining 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.6 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is rising more than 4 percent.



Among the market's best performers, TDK Corp and Japan Steel Works are rising more than 4 percent each, while Ebara Corp. and Okuma Corp. are higher by almost 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Tokyo Electron and Nikon Corp. are declining more than 1 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 797.3 billion yen in March - up 32.1 percent on year. That exceeded expectations for 499.2 billion yen and was up sharply from 3.4 billion yen in February.



Exports were up 2.1 percent on year to 7.381 trillion yen, shy of expectations for 5.6 percent but up from the 1.8 percent gain in the previous month. Imports dipped 0.6 percent on year to 6.58 trillion yen versus forecasts for a gain of 6.0 percent after surging 16.5 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with traders reacting positively to a batch of positive corporate earnings news as well as to a report from the Commerce Department showing a rebound in housing starts in the month of March.



The Dow climbed 213.59 points or 0.9 percent to 24,786.63, the Nasdaq surged up 124.81 points or 1.7 percent to 7,281.10 and the S&P 500 jumped 28.55 points or 1.1 percent to 2,706.39.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures rose slightly Tuesday as traders weighed a slew of economic data and comments from OPEC officials. May WTI oil added $0.30 or 0.5 percent to settle at $66.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



