

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is aiming at a production run-rate of 6,000 Model 3 sedans a week by the end of the year, and will run its California assembly plant around the clock and hire hundreds of new employees to achieve the goal, several reports said quoting an email from Chief Executive Elon Musk.



In the email, Musk reportedly said that the recent planned factory stoppages at the Gigafactory in Nevada and at the Fremont, Calif., plant will equip both for a 'comprehensive set of upgrades' that would set Tesla up for Model 3 production of 3,000 to 4,000 sedans next month. Another set of factory upgrades in late May would 'unlock capacity' for 6,000 Model 3 sedans by the end of June.



Tesla has aimed to produce 5,000 Model 3 units a week by the end of the second quarter, after previously pulling down more ambitious targets, but Musk wrote that Tesla would be building a cushion. Tesla would be able to achieve a 'steady' 6,000-a-week rate a few months later, according to the email.



As part of the 6,000-a-week goal, the Fremont factory 'will move to 24/7 operations,' with another shift added to assembly, body and paint, according to the email. Between the Gigafactory and the Fremont plant, Tesla would be hiring about 400 people a week for several weeks, the email said.



