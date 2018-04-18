

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on upbeat corporate earnings results as well as economic data.



Investors also cheered indications that the U.S. and North Korea are making progress on arranging a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jon Un. Meanwhile, China's central bank lowered the reserve requirement ratio for most commercial banks on Tuesday.



The Australian market is modestly higher, following the overnight gains on Wall Street and as investors digested first-quarter production results from mining giant Rio Tinto as well as oil major Woodside Petroleum. Gains by mining and oil stocks offset weakness in shares of banks.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 16.60 points or 0.28 percent to 5,858.10, slightly off a high of 5,859.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 17.60 points or 0.30 percent to 5,951.90.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is adding 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is higher by 0.7 percent, buoyed by higher iron ore prices.



Rio Tinto is advancing more than 1 percent after it reported a 5 percent increase in iron ore shipments for the first quarter of 2018 and affirmed its full-year iron ore shipment outlook. However, the miner said it may need to update its full-year aluminium production guidance due to U.S. sanctions against Russia.



Oil stocks are also gaining after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search is advancing almost 2 percent and Santos is rising 0.6 percent.



Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent after the company reported higher first-quarter production and sales revenues.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.7 percent. Commonwealth Bank said it will spin off its global asset management business.



Shares of AMP Limited are declining 0.6 percent, extending losses from the previous session, after the wealth manager admitted in the banking royal commission that it lied or mislead the corporate regulator twenty times about its business practices.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining is up 0.3 percent, while Newcrest Mining is unchanged.



On the economic front, Australia will see March results for skilled vacancies and for the leading economic index from Westpac today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7768, down from US$0.7785 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is rising, with the positive cues from Wall Street and a weaker yen boosting investor sentiment. Investors also cheered Japan's trade data for the month of March, which showed that the trade surplus exceeded expectations.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 259.91 points or 1.19 percent to 22,107.50, off a high of 22,136.21 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 2 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are advancing more than 1 percent each. Canon is rising 0.1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is adding almost 1 percent, while Honda is declining 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.6 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is rising more than 4 percent.



Among the market's best performers, TDK Corp and Japan Steel Works are rising more than 4 percent each, while Ebara Corp. and Okuma Corp. are higher by almost 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Tokyo Electron and Nikon Corp. are declining more than 1 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 797.3 billion yen in March - up 32.1 percent on year. That exceeded expectations for 499.2 billion yen and was up sharply from 3.4 billion yen in February.



Exports were up 2.1 percent on year to 7.381 trillion yen, shy of expectations for 5.6 percent but up from the 1.8 percent gain in the previous month. Imports dipped 0.6 percent on year to 6.58 trillion yen versus forecasts for a gain of 6.0 percent after surging 16.5 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Singapore are advancing more than 1 percent each, while New Zealand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher. Meanwhile, Shanghai and Malaysia are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with traders reacting positively to a batch of positive corporate earnings news as well as to a report from the Commerce Department that showed a rebound in housing starts in the month of March.



The Dow climbed 213.59 points or 0.9 percent to 24,786.63, the Nasdaq surged up 124.81 points or 1.7 percent to 7,281.10 and the S&P 500 jumped 28.55 points or 1.1 percent to 2,706.39.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures rose slightly Tuesday as traders weighed a slew of economic data and comments from OPEC officials. May WTI oil added $0.30 or 0.5 percent to settle at $66.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX