

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia or ITP who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.



TAVALISSE is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor that targets the underlying autoimmune cause of the disease by impeding platelet destruction, providing an important new treatment option for adult patients with chronic ITP. Rigel plans to launch TAVALISSE in the United States in late May 2018.



The FDA approval of TAVALISSE was supported by data from the FIT clinical program, which included two randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials (Studies 047 and 048) and an open-label extension (Study 049), as well as an initial proof of concept study. The New Drug Application (NDA) included data from 163 ITP patients and was supported by a safety database of more than 4,600 subjects across other indications in which fostamatinib has been evaluated.



