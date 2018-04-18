Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Apr 18, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today released the latest evolution of the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision. Fujitsu's global theme this year is 'Co-creation for Success'. Fujitsu has been engaged in many co-creation projects with customers and partners, which have delivered successful outcomes ranging from improvement of efficiency in manufacturing to the transformation of the customer experience in retail and financial services. Today, digital co-creation is shifting into a new phase, from proof of concept to new business creation. In the vision this year, Fujitsu introduces key success factors for digital transformation, while proposing a new approach to transforming data into value, trends in breakthrough technologies, and new business and societal models in the era of IoT, AI, and Blockchain. Rapid advances in digital technology are transforming our daily lives, our businesses, and entire industries. Business leaders have told us digital transformation is not easy, however, and creates many challenges. Nevertheless, organizations can overcome these challenges by setting out their future visions, building ecosystems, and exploiting data to create value. Fujitsu first published the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision in April 2013 and has updated it annually since then. The key concept of this vision is how digital technology can empower people to create significant value for business and society. Fujitsu calls this approach Human Centric Innovation, the key to driving digital transformation.The following three new key messages are introduced in Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2018.1. Six success factors for digital transformation - Digital MusclesThe digital landscape is uneven, and transformation is taking place at different speeds across different industries. Nevertheless, organizations that delivered greater outcomes showed higher capabilities across six factors: Leadership, People, Agility, Business Integration, Ecosystem and Value from Data. We call these six success factors 'digital muscles'. The stronger their digital muscles, the better the likelihood of delivering success. This indicates that digital transformation is not just about introducing digital technology, but it is a journey affecting every part of the enterprise.2. Fujitsu's approach to creating value from data, and its breakthrough technologyDeep learning and other AI technologies are evolving remarkably, but exploiting data is not just a technology challenge. To generate substantial business and societal outcomes, it is crucial to apply the most appropriate AI technologies across different types of data. To do this requires the integration of business experience and technological knowhow. To deliver success through co-creation with customers, Fujitsu provides a digital business platform, solutions and services, which connect AI, IoT, Cloud and Security technologies. In addition, Fujitsu is pushing the boundaries of technology to solve business and social challenges. For example, Fujitsu has realized the implementation of 'Explainable AI'. Fujitsu's Human Centric AI Zinrai is able to explain the logic behind its insights, while other existing AI technologies are not able to do so. Another breakthrough technology is Fujitsu's new computing architecture, called Digital Annealer, which is able to solve complex combinatorial optimization problems that conventional computers cannot handle.3. An autonomous and distributed society, where people and AI will collaborateIn this era of IoT, AI, and Blockchain, Fujitsu believes a new type of organization called a Learning Enterprise will emerge. In this Learning Enterprise, people will collaborate with AI to learn from experience and data, and continuously create innovation. Data is causing the transformation of entire industries, a significant shift from vertically integrated value chains to distributed ecosystems. In a hyperconnected world, Blockchain and new advanced security technologies will underwrite uncertainty in transactions and assure the trustworthiness of data. Interconnected ecosystems have the potential to evolve into an autonomous and distributed network society. We call this a Human Centric Intelligent Society, and have been working to realize this vision for many years. Fujitsu's vision is closely aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We are committed to contributing to the SDGs through working toward our vision. Fujitsu is leveraging its knowledge gained in using the latest digital technologies and its track record in building and operating systems in a wide range of industries. With this, we aim to be the business partner of choice for co-creation in digital transformation, to play a key role in our customers' success.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. 