

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced that its management board has resolved to increase the share capital of MorphoSys by issuing 2.075 million new ordinary shares from authorized capital 2017-II, excluding pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders, to implement initial public offering in the United States of 8.3 million American Depositary Shares or ADSs.



The company expects pricing of the offering to occur on April 18, 2018. Each ADS will represent 1/4 of a MorphoSys ordinary share. The new ordinary shares underlying the ADSs represent 8.1% of the registered share capital of MorphoSys prior to the consummation of the capital increase.



Furthermore, MorphoSys has granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional ADSs of up to 1.245 million ADSs or 15% of the total number of ADSs placed in the offering.



