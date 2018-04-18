Curetis / Curetis: Novel Products and Study Data to be Presented at ECCMID 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis: Novel Products and Study Data

to be Presented at ECCMID 2018

Introduction of Unyvero UTI Application Cartridge

Update on A30 RQ Analyzer to be provided

MGI/Curetis NGS Solution for Molecular Microbiology to be featured

Amsterdam, the Netherlands; San Diego, CA, USA; and Holzgerlingen, Germany; April 18, 2018, 01:00 am EDT -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis USA Inc. and Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that the Company and its subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH will present novel products, data, and services during this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Madrid, Spain, from April 21 - 24, 2018. Curetis and Ares Genetics can be found at booth #79, hall 10, during the conference.

At the conference, Curetis will introduce its new Unyvero UTI Application Cartridge for the rapid syndromic testing of urinary tract infections for which the Company expects to receive CE-IVD mark in the near-term. Unyvero UTI will complement Curetis' portfolio of rapid molecular microbiology tests for severe infections in hospitalized patients, which includes CE-IVD applications for pneumonia (HPN), implant and tissue infections (ITI), bloodstream infections (BCU), intra-abdominal infections (IAI) and the recently U.S.-FDA cleared Unyvero LRT Application for lower respiratory tract infections for the U.S. market.

The Company will also provide an update on its Unyvero A30 RQ Analyzer and its first A30 RQ Application Cartridge, which are in development for expected CE-IVD marking in 2019. The A30 RQ Analyzer for low- to mid-plex testing will complement the current Unyvero A50 Analyzer for high-plex syndromic testing and expand the Unyvero Platform to a modular and flexible 'any-plex' solution for rapid diagnostics in molecular microbiology.

Together with its partner MGI Tech Co. Ltd (MGI), Shenzhen, China, a BGI Group company, Curetis will showcase its concept for a next-generation molecular microbiology solution for the automated detection of microbial pathogens and genetic markers for antibiotic resistances using next generation sequencing (NGS) technology. The novel sample-to-answer solution in development is building on MGI's recently launched MGIFLP NGS workstation, combined with Curetis' sample preparation technology and Ares Genetics' AMR data analytics technologies. Representatives of MGI will be present at the Curetis booth to discuss the partnership and the in-development solution.

Additionally, Curetis and Ares Genetics will present their offerings for pharmaceutical companies in the area of antibiotic drug research and development. By combining the ARES AMR Database, ARESdb, the ARES Technology Platform with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence solutions, and the Unyvero Platform for rapid diagnosis, the Company is well positioned to offer a comprehensive portfolio of services and products for the discovery, clinical development, and product lifecycle management of antimicrobial drugs.

In the scientific program of the conference, Curetis' Unyvero products are featured in a number of contributions by independent research groups reflecting the increasing clinical adoption of Curetis' innovative solutions for molecular microbiology: Three posters will present results from studies of the utility of the Unyvero HPN and LRT applications in the rapid detection of pathogens in lower respiratory tract infections in hospitalized patients (Sunday, April 22, 12:30 - 13:30pm CET, Session 04, Diagnostic Bacteriology & General Microbiology, Posters P0567, P0567 and P0567). Three additional posters will present studies of the Unyvero ITI Application Cartridge for the detection of pathogens and their antibiotic resistances in periprosthetic joint infections, shoulder surgery infections and diabetic foot infections (Sunday, April 22, 12:30 - 13:30pm CET, Session 039, Native and prosthetic bone and joint infections, Posters P0712, P0714 and P0716).

###

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of diagnosing severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, and thereby facilitates improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the world's most comprehensive database on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) and www.ares-genetics.com (http://www.ares-genetics.com).

