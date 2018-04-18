

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV (ASML) reported that its net income for the first-quarter 2018 increased to 539.7 million euros from last year's 452.1 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 1.26 euros from 1.05 euros in the previous year.



'All in all, we saw a good start of the year and we reiterate our expectation for continued solid growth in 2018, both in sales and profitability,' said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.



'The continued growth of our EUV business is confirmed by nine more orders for NXE:3400B EUV systems in Q1. Customers have publicly discussed taking EUV into high volume production starting by the end of this year. We will support this launch with a plan to ship 20 EUV systems in 2018 and have production capacity for at least 30 systems in 2019,' said Peter Wennink.



Total net sales for the first-quarter grew to 2.29 billion euros from 1.94 billion euros in the prior year.



The company noted that its first quarter sales were somewhat stronger than expected and its gross margin was above guidance, mostly driven by the volume and mix of DUV and holistic litho products. During the quarter the company shipped three EUV systems and an additional system is in the process of being shipped.



For the second-quarter of 2018, ASML expects net sales between 2.5 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros, a gross margin around 43 percent, reflecting a significant increase in EUV sales, R&D costs of about 375 million euros, SG&A costs of about 115 million euros.



ASML has submitted a proposal to the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to declare a dividend in respect of 2017 of 1.40 euros per ordinary share, compared with a dividend of 1.20 euros per ordinary share paid in respect of 2016.



In January 2018 ASML announced its intention to purchase up to 2.5 billion euros of shares to be executed within the 2018-2019 time frame. ASML intends to cancel these shares after repurchase, with the exception of up to 2.4 million shares which will be used to cover employee share plans.



Through April 1, 2018, ASML has acquired 1.0 million shares under this program for a total consideration of 170 million euros.



