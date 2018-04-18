

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK marketing budgets continued to rise in the first quarter on new product launch and bolstered events marketing but the pace of growth in budget eased, the Bellwether Report from the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising and IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



In the first quarter, 22.9 percent of companies benefited from an increase in their marketing budgets, compared to 17.9 percent of companies that recorded a fall.



The resulting net balance of +5.0 percent was down from +8.6 percent in the previous quarter. This was the lowest recorded by the survey for two years.



Data showed that challenging market conditions and cost consciousness weighed on budgets.



Internet marketing remained best performing category, while the main media advertising category, which includes big-ticket campaigns related to TV, radio and cinema, slipped into negative territory in the first quarter.



Rising costs and the ongoing uncertainty that exists over the future direction of the UK economy in a post Brexit world have led to caution and belt-tightening across a number of sectors, especially those more exposed to retail and consumption, Paul Smith, director at IHS Markit and author of the Bellwether Report, said.



