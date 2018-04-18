Regulatory News:

The Lagardère group (Paris:MMB) announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Czech Media Invest in order to sell its magazine titles in France, including Elle and its various extensions including online presence of Elle France, Version Femina,Art Décoration, Télé 7 Jours and its various extensions, France Dimanche, Ici Paris and Public

This second transaction marks a further milestone in the strategic redeployment announced by Arnaud Lagardère on 8 March 2018. The proceeds from these disposals and that of the international radio assets will be allocated first and foremost to invest and develop Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail and content production.

The News unit (including Europe 1, Paris Match, and Le Journal du Dimanche), as well as the Elle brand together with all of its international licenses, are outside of the scope of this transaction.

For Czech Media Invest, a major media player in the Czech Republic, these acquisitions will further support its growth strategy by adding iconic brands with proven profitability to the portfolio. Czech Media Invest is making France a key pillar of its strategy, and therefore considers the employees as well as the experienced management of these press titles to be an important asset in the transaction.

The transaction is expected to be signed in the coming weeks, and remains subject in particular to consultations with Lagardère Active's employee representative bodies as well as to clearance from competition authorities, if appropriate.

Czech Media Invest, co-owned and managed by Daniel Kretínský is the leading industrial media operator in the Czech Republic, with four daily titles, numerous magazines and online domains. The company also owns two printing plants, and is a national leader in book publishing and press distribution with over 18,000 delivery points. Czech Media Invest has just signed the acquisition of the Lagardère group's radio assets in the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Romania.

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

It is structured around four business lines: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage; Sports and Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com

